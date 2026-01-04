信号部分
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
81
盈利交易:
75 (92.59%)
亏损交易:
6 (7.41%)
最好交易:
12.73 GBP
最差交易:
-83.98 GBP
毛利:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
毛利亏损:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
最大连续赢利:
40 (165.66 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
165.66 GBP (40)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
81
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
1.42
长期交易:
62 (76.54%)
短期交易:
19 (23.46%)
利润因子:
1.70
预期回报:
1.54 GBP
平均利润:
4.06 GBP
平均损失:
-29.94 GBP
最大连续失误:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-87.37 GBP (2)
每月增长:
10.01%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
87.97 GBP
最大值:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +12.73 GBP
最差交易: -84 GBP
最大连续赢利: 40
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +165.66 GBP
最大连续亏损: -87.37 GBP

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



没有评论
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
