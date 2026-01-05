SinyallerBölümler
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
277
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
231 (83.39%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
46 (16.61%)
En iyi işlem:
277.44 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-141.55 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 263.20 EUR (26 521 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 355.00 EUR (30 381 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
326.48 EUR (69)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.03%
En son işlem:
14 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
283
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.24
Alış işlemleri:
129 (46.57%)
Satış işlemleri:
148 (53.43%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.93
Beklenen getiri:
-0.33 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.47 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-29.46 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.90%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
364.40 EUR
Maksimum:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -105
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +277.44 EUR
En kötü işlem: -142 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 69
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +326.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -192.47 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 14" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
