📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Market: Forex

Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

Fixed base lot size , carefully adjusted to account balance

No martingale and no grid

No lot multiplication loops

Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.

After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk

✔️ No cumulative lot increases

✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

High win-rate scalping logic

Very low frequency of losing trades

One-time lot boost only after a loss

Immediate reset after a profitable trade

No aggressive recovery methods

Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

❌ Not martingale

❌ Not grid trading

❌ No hedge cycles

❌ No over-leveraging

❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

Capital preservation

Smooth equity curve

Controlled drawdowns

Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

Low to medium risk tolerance

Use of a VPS for best execution

Following the signal with proportional risk settings

Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.