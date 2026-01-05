SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / SuperMaster XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
280
Negociações com lucro:
233 (83.21%)
Negociações com perda:
47 (16.79%)
Melhor negociação:
277.44 EUR
Pior negociação:
-141.55 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 291.00 EUR (27 171 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 378.32 EUR (30 926 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
326.48 EUR (69)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.01
Atividade de negociação:
53.02%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.03%
Último negócio:
2 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
287
Tempo médio de espera:
20 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.22
Negociações longas:
131 (46.79%)
Negociações curtas:
149 (53.21%)
Fator de lucro:
0.94
Valor esperado:
-0.31 EUR
Lucro médio:
5.54 EUR
Perda média:
-29.33 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
-4.76%
Algotrading:
89%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
364.40 EUR
Máximo:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -100
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +277.44 EUR
Pior negociação: -142 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 69
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +326.48 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -192.47 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
