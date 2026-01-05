シグナルセクション
SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
280
利益トレード:
233 (83.21%)
損失トレード:
47 (16.79%)
ベストトレード:
277.44 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-141.55 EUR
総利益:
1 291.00 EUR (27 171 pips)
総損失:
-1 378.32 EUR (30 926 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
69 (326.48 EUR)
最大連続利益:
326.48 EUR (69)
シャープレシオ:
-0.01
取引アクティビティ:
53.02%
最大入金額:
10.03%
最近のトレード:
12 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
287
平均保有時間:
20 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.22
長いトレード:
131 (46.79%)
短いトレード:
149 (53.21%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.94
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.31 EUR
平均利益:
5.54 EUR
平均損失:
-29.33 EUR
最大連続の負け:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-275.02 EUR (2)
月間成長:
-4.76%
アルゴリズム取引:
89%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
364.40 EUR
最大の:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
エクイティによる:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -100
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +277.44 EUR
最悪のトレード: -142 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 69
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +326.48 EUR
最大連続損失: -192.47 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 14"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


レビューなし
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
SuperMaster XAUUSD
30 USD/月
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
89%
280
83%
53%
0.93
-0.31
EUR
17%
1:500
コピー

