SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SuperMaster XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
280
Gewinntrades:
233 (83.21%)
Verlusttrades:
47 (16.79%)
Bester Trade:
277.44 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-141.55 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 291.00 EUR (27 171 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 378.32 EUR (30 926 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
326.48 EUR (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
53.02%
Max deposit load:
10.03%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
289
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.22
Long-Positionen:
131 (46.79%)
Short-Positionen:
149 (53.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.94
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.31 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.54 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-29.33 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.76%
Algo-Trading:
89%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
364.40 EUR
Maximaler:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
Kapital:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -100
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +277.44 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -142 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 69
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +326.48 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -192.47 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 14" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SuperMaster XAUUSD
30 USD pro Monat
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
89%
280
83%
53%
0.93
-0.31
EUR
17%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.