|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|277
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-105
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
📌 Signal Description (English)
Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled
🔹 Strategy Overview
This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.
The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance
-
No martingale and no grid
-
No lot multiplication loops
-
Maximum exposure is strictly limited
After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.
✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention
🔹 Key Features
-
High win-rate scalping logic
-
Very low frequency of losing trades
-
One-time lot boost only after a loss
-
Immediate reset after a profitable trade
-
No aggressive recovery methods
-
Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS
🔹 What This Signal Is NOT
-
❌ Not martingale
-
❌ Not grid trading
-
❌ No hedge cycles
-
❌ No over-leveraging
-
❌ No manual intervention
🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy
The strategy prioritizes:
-
Capital preservation
-
Smooth equity curve
-
Controlled drawdowns
-
Long-term sustainability
Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.
🔹 Recommended Conditions
-
Low to medium risk tolerance
-
Use of a VPS for best execution
-
Following the signal with proportional risk settings
-
Patience and consistency
🔹 Final Notes
This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.
As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.
