SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SuperMaster XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
277
Bénéfice trades:
231 (83.39%)
Perte trades:
46 (16.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
277.44 EUR
Pire transaction:
-141.55 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 263.20 EUR (26 521 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 355.00 EUR (30 381 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
326.48 EUR (69)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
51.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.03%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
283
Temps de détention moyen:
18 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.24
Longs trades:
129 (46.57%)
Courts trades:
148 (53.43%)
Facteur de profit:
0.93
Rendement attendu:
-0.33 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.47 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-29.46 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.90%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
364.40 EUR
Maximal:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -105
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +277.44 EUR
Pire transaction: -142 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 69
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +326.48 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -192.47 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


Aucun avis
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SuperMaster XAUUSD
30 USD par mois
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
89%
277
83%
51%
0.93
-0.33
EUR
17%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.