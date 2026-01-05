SignalsSections
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
231 (83.39%)
Loss Trades:
46 (16.61%)
Best trade:
277.44 EUR
Worst trade:
-141.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 263.20 EUR (26 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 355.00 EUR (30 381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.48 EUR (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
53.02%
Max deposit load:
10.03%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
283
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
129 (46.57%)
Short Trades:
148 (53.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.33 EUR
Average Profit:
5.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-29.46 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.90%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
364.40 EUR
Maximal:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
By Equity:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -105
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.44 EUR
Worst trade: -142 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.47 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


No reviews
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

