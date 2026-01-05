시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / SuperMaster XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
269
이익 거래:
224 (83.27%)
손실 거래:
45 (16.73%)
최고의 거래:
277.44 EUR
최악의 거래:
-141.55 EUR
총 수익:
1 203.56 EUR (25 131 pips)
총 손실:
-1 310.03 EUR (29 330 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
69 (326.48 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
326.48 EUR (69)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
48.27%
최대 입금량:
10.03%
최근 거래:
30 분 전
주별 거래 수:
279
평균 유지 시간:
15 분
회복 요인:
-0.27
롱(주식매수):
126 (46.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
143 (53.16%)
수익 요인:
0.92
기대수익:
-0.40 EUR
평균 이익:
5.37 EUR
평균 손실:
-29.11 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-275.02 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
-5.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
364.40 EUR
최대한의:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
자본금별:
15.07% (437.99 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 269
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -121
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -4.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +277.44 EUR
최악의 거래: -142 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 69
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +326.48 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -192.47 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 14"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
SuperMaster XAUUSD
월별 30 USD
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
90%
269
83%
48%
0.91
-0.40
EUR
15%
1:500
