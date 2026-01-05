- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|481
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|535
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
📌 Signal Description (English)
Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled
🔹 Strategy Overview
This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.
The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance
-
No martingale and no grid
-
No lot multiplication loops
-
Maximum exposure is strictly limited
After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.
✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention
🔹 Key Features
-
High win-rate scalping logic
-
Very low frequency of losing trades
-
One-time lot boost only after a loss
-
Immediate reset after a profitable trade
-
No aggressive recovery methods
-
Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS
🔹 What This Signal Is NOT
-
❌ Not martingale
-
❌ Not grid trading
-
❌ No hedge cycles
-
❌ No over-leveraging
-
❌ No manual intervention
🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy
The strategy prioritizes:
-
Capital preservation
-
Smooth equity curve
-
Controlled drawdowns
-
Long-term sustainability
Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.
🔹 Recommended Conditions
-
Low to medium risk tolerance
-
Use of a VPS for best execution
-
Following the signal with proportional risk settings
-
Patience and consistency
🔹 Final Notes
This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.
As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.
