Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 13%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
481
Transacciones Rentables:
430 (89.39%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
51 (10.60%)
Mejor transacción:
277.44 EUR
Peor transacción:
-561.93 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
2 592.24 EUR (58 714 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 122.98 EUR (39 570 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
97 (627.97 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
627.97 EUR (97)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
71.23%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.81%
Último trade:
48 minutos
Trades a la semana:
486
Tiempo medio de espera:
27 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.81
Transacciones Largas:
225 (46.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
256 (53.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
0.98 EUR
Beneficio medio:
6.03 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-41.63 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-561.93 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.34%
Trading algorítmico:
88%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
364.40 EUR
Máxima:
575.93 EUR (20.78%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.32% (575.93 EUR)
De fondos:
31.74% (1 118.91 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 481
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 19K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +277.44 EUR
Peor transacción: -562 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 97
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +627.97 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -192.47 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SuperMaster XAUUSD
30 USD al mes
13%
0
0
USD
3.5K
EUR
1
88%
481
89%
71%
1.22
0.98
EUR
32%
1:500
