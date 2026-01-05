信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / SuperMaster XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
277
盈利交易:
231 (83.39%)
亏损交易:
46 (16.61%)
最好交易:
277.44 EUR
最差交易:
-141.55 EUR
毛利:
1 263.20 EUR (26 521 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 355.00 EUR (30 381 pips)
最大连续赢利:
69 (326.48 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
326.48 EUR (69)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
51.32%
最大入金加载:
10.03%
最近交易:
20 几分钟前
每周交易:
283
平均持有时间:
18 分钟
采收率:
-0.24
长期交易:
129 (46.57%)
短期交易:
148 (53.43%)
利润因子:
0.93
预期回报:
-0.33 EUR
平均利润:
5.47 EUR
平均损失:
-29.46 EUR
最大连续失误:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-275.02 EUR (2)
每月增长:
-4.90%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
364.40 EUR
最大值:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
净值:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -105
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +277.44 EUR
最差交易: -142 EUR
最大连续赢利: 69
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +326.48 EUR
最大连续亏损: -192.47 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 14 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


没有评论
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SuperMaster XAUUSD
每月30 USD
-5%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
1
89%
277
83%
51%
0.93
-0.33
EUR
17%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载