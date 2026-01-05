SegnaliSezioni
Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
277
Profit Trade:
231 (83.39%)
Loss Trade:
46 (16.61%)
Best Trade:
277.44 EUR
Worst Trade:
-141.55 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 263.20 EUR (26 521 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 355.00 EUR (30 381 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
326.48 EUR (69)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
51.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.03%
Ultimo trade:
12 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
283
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.24
Long Trade:
129 (46.57%)
Short Trade:
148 (53.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.33 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.47 EUR
Perdita media:
-29.46 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-4.90%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
364.40 EUR
Massimale:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
Per equità:
17.02% (499.47 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 277
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -105
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +277.44 EUR
Worst Trade: -142 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 69
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +326.48 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -192.47 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
