Filipe Pereira De Lima

SuperMaster XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
280
Прибыльных трейдов:
233 (83.21%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (16.79%)
Лучший трейд:
277.44 EUR
Худший трейд:
-141.55 EUR
Общая прибыль:
1 291.00 EUR (27 171 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 378.32 EUR (30 926 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
69 (326.48 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
326.48 EUR (69)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.01
Торговая активность:
53.02%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.03%
Последний трейд:
6 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
288
Ср. время удержания:
20 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.22
Длинных трейдов:
131 (46.79%)
Коротких трейдов:
149 (53.21%)
Профит фактор:
0.94
Мат. ожидание:
-0.31 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
5.54 EUR
Средний убыток:
-29.33 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-192.47 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-275.02 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
-4.76%
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
364.40 EUR
Максимальная:
388.32 EUR (17.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
14.67% (388.32 EUR)
По эквити:
17.55% (518.90 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -100
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +277.44 EUR
Худший трейд: -142 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 69
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +326.48 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -192.47 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 14" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📌 Signal Description (English)

Trading Style: Automated Scalping (Expert Advisor)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Market: Forex
Risk Profile: Conservative / Controlled

🔹 Strategy Overview

This signal is based on a custom-built scalping Expert Advisor, designed with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive profit chasing.

The system trades with predefined Take Profit levels and controlled exposure, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed base lot size, carefully adjusted to account balance

  • No martingale and no grid

  • No lot multiplication loops

  • Maximum exposure is strictly limited

After a rare losing trade, the EA applies a single, controlled lot increase only once on the next trade, in order to statistically recover the loss.
After that trade closes, the lot size immediately resets to the base value.

✔️ This approach avoids exponential risk
✔️ No cumulative lot increases
✔️ No emotional or manual intervention

🔹 Key Features

  • High win-rate scalping logic

  • Very low frequency of losing trades

  • One-time lot boost only after a loss

  • Immediate reset after a profitable trade

  • No aggressive recovery methods

  • Fully automated, 24/7 operation on VPS

🔹 What This Signal Is NOT

  • ❌ Not martingale

  • ❌ Not grid trading

  • ❌ No hedge cycles

  • ❌ No over-leveraging

  • ❌ No manual intervention

🔹 Risk & Drawdown Philosophy

The strategy prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdowns

  • Long-term sustainability

Profits are accumulated gradually, avoiding sharp equity spikes that often lead to account instability.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Low to medium risk tolerance

  • Use of a VPS for best execution

  • Following the signal with proportional risk settings

  • Patience and consistency

🔹 Final Notes

This signal is designed for traders who prefer stable performance over time, rather than short-term high-risk gains.

As with all trading, past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management is always recommended.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 10:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 01:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 01:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 01:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
