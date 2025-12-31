SinyallerBölümler
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 140 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (92.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (7.14%)
En iyi işlem:
1.85 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.42 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (5.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.17 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
1.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
39.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.33%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.00
Alış işlemleri:
10 (71.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (28.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.63
Beklenen getiri:
0.49 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.42 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.85 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.42 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 daha fazla...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


İnceleme yok
