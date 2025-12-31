SinaisSeções
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 140 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
14
Negociações com lucro:
13 (92.85%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (7.14%)
Melhor negociação:
1.85 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (5.17 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5.17 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.07
Atividade de negociação:
39.32%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.33%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
15.00
Negociações longas:
10 (71.43%)
Negociações curtas:
4 (28.57%)
Fator de lucro:
7.63
Valor esperado:
0.49 USD
Lucro médio:
0.61 USD
Perda média:
-1.04 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.42 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
4.03%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máximo:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1.85 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5.17 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.42 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 mais ...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


Sem comentários
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
The Scalper
140 USD por mês
4%
0
0
USD
178
USD
2
100%
14
92%
39%
7.63
0.49
USD
0%
1:500
Copiar

