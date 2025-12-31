시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / The Scalper
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 140 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
33
이익 거래:
25 (75.75%)
손실 거래:
8 (24.24%)
최고의 거래:
4.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.87 USD
총 수익:
28.29 USD (1 584 pips)
총 손실:
-6.57 USD (320 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (5.17 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
6.14 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.57
거래 활동:
27.68%
최대 입금량:
13.53%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
24
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
11.20
롱(주식매수):
19 (57.58%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (42.42%)
수익 요인:
4.31
기대수익:
0.66 USD
평균 이익:
1.13 USD
평균 손실:
-0.82 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-1.39 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1.87 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
12.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.04 USD
최대한의:
1.94 USD (1.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.00% (1.94 USD)
자본금별:
5.84% (10.75 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 22
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4.76 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +5.17 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1.39 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15570
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
60 더...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
