Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 140 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
1.85 USD
Worst trade:
-0.42 USD
Gross Profit:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.17 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
39.32%
Max deposit load:
1.33%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
15.00
Long Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
7.63
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
0.61 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
By Equity:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.85 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 more...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


No reviews
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
