Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 140 USD per 
增长自 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
14
盈利交易:
13 (92.85%)
亏损交易:
1 (7.14%)
最好交易:
1.85 USD
最差交易:
-0.42 USD
毛利:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (5.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.17 USD (8)
夏普比率:
1.07
交易活动:
39.32%
最大入金加载:
1.33%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
15.00
长期交易:
10 (71.43%)
短期交易:
4 (28.57%)
利润因子:
7.63
预期回报:
0.49 USD
平均利润:
0.61 USD
平均损失:
-1.04 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.42 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.03%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
净值:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 更多...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


没有评论
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
