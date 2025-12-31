シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / The Scalper
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  140  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
14
利益トレード:
13 (92.85%)
損失トレード:
1 (7.14%)
ベストトレード:
1.85 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.42 USD
総利益:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
総損失:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (5.17 USD)
最大連続利益:
5.17 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
1.07
取引アクティビティ:
39.32%
最大入金額:
1.33%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
15.00
長いトレード:
10 (71.43%)
短いトレード:
4 (28.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.63
期待されたペイオフ:
0.49 USD
平均利益:
0.61 USD
平均損失:
-1.04 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.42 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.42 USD (1)
月間成長:
4.03%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 USD
最大の:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.85 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +5.17 USD
最大連続損失: -0.42 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 より多く...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


レビューなし
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
