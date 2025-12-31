SegnaliSezioni
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 140 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Best Trade:
1.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (5.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.17 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.07
Attività di trading:
39.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.33%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
15.00
Long Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.63
Profitto previsto:
0.49 USD
Profitto medio:
0.61 USD
Perdita media:
-1.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.42 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
Per equità:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.85 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.42 USD

This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
The Scalper
140USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
178
USD
2
100%
14
92%
39%
7.63
0.49
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

