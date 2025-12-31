SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / The Scalper
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 140 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
14
Gewinntrades:
13 (92.85%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (7.14%)
Bester Trade:
1.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.42 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (5.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5.17 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading-Aktivität:
39.32%
Max deposit load:
1.33%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
15.00
Long-Positionen:
10 (71.43%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (28.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.04 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.42 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.03%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.04 USD
Maximaler:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
Kapital:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.17 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.42 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
noch 59 ...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
