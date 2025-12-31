СигналыРазделы
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 140 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
14
Прибыльных трейдов:
13 (92.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (7.14%)
Лучший трейд:
1.85 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.42 USD
Общая прибыль:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (5.17 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5.17 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.07
Торговая активность:
39.32%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.33%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
15.00
Длинных трейдов:
10 (71.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (28.57%)
Профит фактор:
7.63
Мат. ожидание:
0.49 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.61 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.04 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.42 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
4.03%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 USD
Максимальная:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
По эквити:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.85 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.17 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.42 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
еще 59...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
