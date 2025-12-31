SeñalesSecciones
The Scalper
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 140 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
14
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (92.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (7.14%)
Mejor transacción:
1.85 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (5.17 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5.17 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.07
Actividad comercial:
39.32%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.33%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
15.00
Transacciones Largas:
10 (71.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 (28.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.63
Beneficio Esperado:
0.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.61 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.04 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.42 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.03%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máxima:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
De fondos:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1.85 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.17 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.42 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
otros 59...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
