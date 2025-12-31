SignauxSections
Oladapo Ibironke

The Scalper

Oladapo Ibironke
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 140 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
13 (92.85%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.94 USD (680 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.04 USD (37 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (5.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.17 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.07
Activité de trading:
39.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.33%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
15.00
Longs trades:
10 (71.43%)
Courts trades:
4 (28.57%)
Facteur de profit:
7.63
Rendement attendu:
0.49 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.42 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.46 USD (0.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.26% (0.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.25% (0.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 643
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.85 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15560
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
59 plus...
This signal is built around a disciplined, rules driven trading approach that focuses on letting the market do the heavy lifting rather than forcing trades to exit too early. Every position is opened only when specific conditions align, and trades are managed logically as price action unfolds.


Instead of relying on rigid stop loss placement, the strategy manages exposure through how and when trades are taken, how positions are handled knowing market context, and when conditions no longer justify being involved. This allows trades the space they need to develop while still maintaining a controlled overall risk profile.

You should expect some natural fluctuation in open equity. Temporary drawdown is a normal part of how the strategy operates and is not a sign of loss of control. There will also be periods with little or no trading when the market simply does not offer the right environment.

The focus here is consistency and discipline, not fast wins or aggressive recovery techniques. There is no martingale behaviour and no attempt to chase the market after losses. Capital preservation and long term sustainability are always prioritised.


This signal is best suited for traders who are comfortable with systematic strategies that rake in gradual profits and who understand that patience is part of the process. Following the recommended balance  of $170+ and risk settings is important to ensure the signal behaves as intended.


As always, trading carries risk. Results will vary, and this signal is designed for those looking for a steady, professional approach rather than short term speculation. 


Lastly:  

It must be said if you decide to subscribe, my one statement to note is "The real risk is not the algorithm, it’s people interfering, changing risk, or panicking during floating drawdown". Please don't panick during these times it will recover and will be pleasantly surprised with the results.


Aucun avis
2025.12.31 11:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 11:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
The Scalper
140 USD par mois
4%
0
0
USD
178
USD
2
100%
14
92%
39%
7.63
0.49
USD
0%
1:500
