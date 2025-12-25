SinyallerBölümler
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
35
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
26 (74.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (25.71%)
En iyi işlem:
112.22 USD
En kötü işlem:
-189.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
515.98 USD (26 675 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-537.84 USD (26 480 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (148.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
148.89 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
38.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.47%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.11
Alış işlemleri:
18 (51.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
17 (48.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-0.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-59.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-76.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-189.34 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.18%
Algo alım-satım:
91%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21.86 USD
Maksimum:
201.23 USD (17.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
17.05% (201.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.91% (120.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 195
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +112.22 USD
En kötü işlem: -189 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +148.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -76.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6418
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.21 × 949
47 daha fazla...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 02:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
