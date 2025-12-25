SignalsSections
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
24 (82.75%)
Loss Trades:
5 (17.24%)
Best trade:
112.22 USD
Worst trade:
-189.34 USD
Gross Profit:
485.61 USD (26 163 pips)
Gross Loss:
-384.11 USD (21 358 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (148.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.89 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
38.31%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
15 (51.72%)
Short Trades:
14 (48.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
3.50 USD
Average Profit:
20.23 USD
Average Loss:
-76.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-189.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.34 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.14%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.97 USD
Maximal:
189.34 USD (16.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.05% (189.41 USD)
By Equity:
6.17% (62.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 102
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +112.22 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6408
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.23 × 947
47 more...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
