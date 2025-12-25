SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ShCooPee 01
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
35
Profit Trade:
26 (74.28%)
Loss Trade:
9 (25.71%)
Best Trade:
112.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-189.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
515.98 USD (26 675 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-537.84 USD (26 480 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (148.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
148.89 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
38.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.47%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.11
Long Trade:
18 (51.43%)
Short Trade:
17 (48.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.62 USD
Profitto medio:
19.85 USD
Perdita media:
-59.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-76.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-189.34 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-2.18%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.86 USD
Massimale:
201.23 USD (17.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.05% (201.28 USD)
Per equità:
10.91% (120.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 195
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +112.22 USD
Worst Trade: -189 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +148.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -76.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6418
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.20 × 950
47 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 02:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ShCooPee 01
50USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
979
USD
1
91%
35
74%
38%
0.95
-0.62
USD
17%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.