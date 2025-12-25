SinaisSeções
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
6
Negociações com lucro:
5 (83.33%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (16.67%)
Melhor negociação:
67.58 USD
Pior negociação:
-86.57 USD
Lucro bruto:
104.85 USD (5 988 pips)
Perda bruta:
-86.77 USD (4 325 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (77.09 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
77.09 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
36.89%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.91%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.21
Negociações longas:
5 (83.33%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (16.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
3.01 USD
Lucro médio:
20.97 USD
Perda média:
-86.77 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-86.57 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-86.57 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.81%
Algotrading:
83%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
9.68 USD
Máximo:
86.57 USD (8.03%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.04% (86.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.17% (62.27 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +67.58 USD
Pior negociação: -87 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +77.09 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -86.57 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6312
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.57 × 1482
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.31 × 939
47 mais ...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
