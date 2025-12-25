SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / ShCooPee 01
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 10%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
29
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (82.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (17.24%)
Mejor transacción:
112.22 USD
Peor transacción:
-189.34 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
485.61 USD (26 163 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-384.11 USD (21 358 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (148.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
148.89 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
38.31%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.91%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
0.54
Transacciones Largas:
15 (51.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (48.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.26
Beneficio Esperado:
3.50 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-76.82 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-189.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-189.34 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.14%
Trading algorítmico:
89%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
9.97 USD
Máxima:
189.34 USD (16.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.05% (189.41 USD)
De fondos:
6.17% (62.27 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 102
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +112.22 USD
Peor transacción: -189 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +148.89 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -189.34 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6408
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.23 × 947
otros 47...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
ShCooPee 01
50 USD al mes
10%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
89%
29
82%
38%
1.26
3.50
USD
16%
1:500
