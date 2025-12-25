ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter

Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot

Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance



⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

MT5 Hedge Account mandatory

mandatory Zero spread or raw spread broker required



