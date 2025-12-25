SignauxSections
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
35
Bénéfice trades:
26 (74.28%)
Perte trades:
9 (25.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
112.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-189.34 USD
Bénéfice brut:
515.98 USD (26 675 pips)
Perte brute:
-537.84 USD (26 480 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (148.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
148.89 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
38.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.47%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.11
Longs trades:
18 (51.43%)
Courts trades:
17 (48.57%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-59.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-76.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-189.34 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.18%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.86 USD
Maximal:
201.23 USD (17.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.05% (201.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.91% (120.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 195
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +112.22 USD
Pire transaction: -189 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +148.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -76.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6418
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.20 × 950
47 plus...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 02:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
