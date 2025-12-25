SignaleKategorien
ShCooPee 01
Salim Kaddour

ShCooPee 01

Salim Kaddour
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
19
Gewinntrades:
16 (84.21%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (15.79%)
Bester Trade:
67.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-86.57 USD
Bruttoprofit:
221.26 USD (13 691 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-157.80 USD (11 384 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (32.84 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
77.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
35.38%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Letzter Trade:
8 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.73
Long-Positionen:
11 (57.89%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (42.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.40
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-52.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-86.57 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-86.57 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.35%
Algo-Trading:
80%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
9.68 USD
Maximaler:
86.57 USD (8.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.04% (86.62 USD)
Kapital:
6.17% (62.27 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 64
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +67.58 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +32.84 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -86.57 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6406
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.57 × 1482
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.29 × 941
noch 47 ...
ShCooPee 1.0 Pro Signal - XAUUSD Fibonacci Reversal

Dynamic Channel + Fibonacci Trading | MT5 Signal

Automated XAUUSD trading using dynamic price channels from M30 timeframe combined with Fibonacci retracement levels. Executes precision reversal entries on M1 with EMA trend confirmation and advanced hedging protection.

Strategy: M30 analysis / M1 execution | Fibonacci reversals + EMA filter
Risk: $180 max per cycle at 0.01 lot
Protection: Advanced hedging system balances exposure

Minimum to Follow: $1,000+ for optimal performance

⚠️ CRITICAL Requirements:

  • MT5 Hedge Account mandatory
  • Zero spread or raw spread broker required


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 06:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 13:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
