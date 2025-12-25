SinyallerBölümler
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
28
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (25.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (75.00%)
En iyi işlem:
49.93 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.57 USD
Brüt kâr:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (96.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
96.72 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
16.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.92%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.05
Alış işlemleri:
28 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.12 USD
Ortalama kâr:
16.54 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-29.18 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.68%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
29.18 USD
Maksimum:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +49.93 USD
En kötü işlem: -16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +96.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -21.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
İnceleme yok
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
