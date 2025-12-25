SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / DarkMatter for Gold
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
28
Gewinntrades:
7 (25.00%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (75.00%)
Bester Trade:
49.93 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-15.57 USD
Bruttoprofit:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (96.72 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
96.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
16.17%
Max deposit load:
1.92%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
22
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.05
Long-Positionen:
28 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.12 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-29.18 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.68%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
29.18 USD
Maximaler:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
Kapital:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +49.93 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.72 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.68 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
