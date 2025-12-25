SinaisSeções
DarkMatter for Gold

Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
28
Negociações com lucro:
7 (25.00%)
Negociações com perda:
21 (75.00%)
Melhor negociação:
49.93 USD
Pior negociação:
-15.57 USD
Lucro bruto:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Perda bruta:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (96.72 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
96.72 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
16.17%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.92%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
22
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.05
Negociações longas:
28 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.03
Valor esperado:
0.12 USD
Lucro médio:
16.54 USD
Perda média:
-5.35 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-29.18 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
0.68%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
29.18 USD
Máximo:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +49.93 USD
Pior negociação: -16 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +96.72 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.68 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
DarkMatter for Gold
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
503
USD
3
100%
28
25%
16%
1.03
0.12
USD
11%
1:500
