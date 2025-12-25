SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DarkMatter for Gold
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
7 (25.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (75.00%)
Best trade:
49.93 USD
Worst trade:
-15.57 USD
Gross Profit:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (96.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
16.17%
Max deposit load:
1.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
28 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
16.54 USD
Average Loss:
-5.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.18 USD
Maximal:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
By Equity:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.93 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
No reviews
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
