Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
28
이익 거래:
7 (25.00%)
손실 거래:
21 (75.00%)
최고의 거래:
49.93 USD
최악의 거래:
-15.57 USD
총 수익:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
총 손실:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (96.72 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
96.72 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
16.17%
최대 입금량:
1.92%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
22
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
0.05
롱(주식매수):
28 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.03
기대수익:
0.12 USD
평균 이익:
16.54 USD
평균 손실:
-5.35 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-21.68 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-29.18 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
29.18 USD
최대한의:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
자본금별:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +49.93 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +96.72 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.68 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TradeMaxGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
리뷰 없음
