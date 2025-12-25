- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|801
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TradeMaxGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.
[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .
[Execution Logic]
-
Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .
-
Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .
-
Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .
-
No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .
[Account Management]
-
Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).
-
Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .
-
Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .
[Investor Notice]
-
Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant
-
Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.
-
Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.
"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."
