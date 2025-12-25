シグナルセクション
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
28
利益トレード:
7 (25.00%)
損失トレード:
21 (75.00%)
ベストトレード:
49.93 USD
最悪のトレード:
-15.57 USD
総利益:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
総損失:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
2 (96.72 USD)
最大連続利益:
96.72 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
16.17%
最大入金額:
1.92%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
22
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.05
長いトレード:
28 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.03
期待されたペイオフ:
0.12 USD
平均利益:
16.54 USD
平均損失:
-5.35 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-21.68 USD)
最大連続損失:
-29.18 USD (2)
月間成長:
0.68%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
29.18 USD
最大の:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +49.93 USD
最悪のトレード: -16 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +96.72 USD
最大連続損失: -21.68 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TradeMaxGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
レビューなし
