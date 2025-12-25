信号部分
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
7 (25.00%)
亏损交易:
21 (75.00%)
最好交易:
49.93 USD
最差交易:
-15.57 USD
毛利:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
毛利亏损:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (96.72 USD)
最大连续盈利:
96.72 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
16.17%
最大入金加载:
1.92%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.05
长期交易:
28 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.03
预期回报:
0.12 USD
平均利润:
16.54 USD
平均损失:
-5.35 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-21.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-29.18 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.68%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
29.18 USD
最大值:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
净值:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +49.93 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +96.72 USD
最大连续亏损: -21.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
没有评论
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
