[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

Timeframe Focus : Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

Pure Quantitative Analysis : Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

Strict Risk Discipline : Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

Starting Balance : $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

Compounding Power : Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .



Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .



[Investor Notice]

Patience is Key : H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quantity.

Consistency : This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

