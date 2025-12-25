SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / DarkMatter for Gold
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
28
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (25.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (75.00%)
Mejor transacción:
49.93 USD
Peor transacción:
-15.57 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
2 (96.72 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
96.72 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
16.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.92%
Último trade:
22 horas
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.05
Transacciones Largas:
28 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.03
Beneficio Esperado:
0.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
16.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.35 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-29.18 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.68%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
29.18 USD
Máxima:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
De fondos:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +49.93 USD
Peor transacción: -16 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +96.72 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.68 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
No hay comentarios
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 00:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 04:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
