Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / DarkMatter for Gold
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
7 (25.00%)
Loss Trade:
21 (75.00%)
Best Trade:
49.93 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.57 USD
Profitto lordo:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (96.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
96.72 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
16.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.92%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.05
Long Trade:
28 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.12 USD
Profitto medio:
16.54 USD
Perdita media:
-5.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.18 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.18 USD
Massimale:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
Per equità:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.93 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +96.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.13 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Copia

