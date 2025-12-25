СигналыРазделы
Lu Li

DarkMatter for Gold

Lu Li
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 1%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
28
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (25.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
21 (75.00%)
Лучший трейд:
49.93 USD
Худший трейд:
-15.57 USD
Общая прибыль:
115.76 USD (11 625 pips)
Общий убыток:
-112.38 USD (10 824 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
2 (96.72 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
96.72 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
16.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.92%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
22
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.05
Длинных трейдов:
28 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.03
Мат. ожидание:
0.12 USD
Средняя прибыль:
16.54 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.35 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-21.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-29.18 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
0.68%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
29.18 USD
Максимальная:
64.16 USD (11.30%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.30% (64.16 USD)
По эквити:
2.63% (13.63 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 801
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +49.93 USD
Худший трейд: -16 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +96.72 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.68 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
DarkMatter Gold Live - High Precision XAUUSD Growth


Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.

[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .

[Execution Logic]

  • Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .

  • Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .

  • Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .

  • No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .

[Account Management]

  • Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).

  • Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .


  • Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .


[Investor Notice]

  • Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant

  • Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.

  • Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.

"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."


[Get the Algorithm] To run the exact same strategy on your own account, you can purchase the DarkMatter for Gold expert advisor here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159886](Note: Please use the provided .set files for optimal performance as seen on this signal.)
Нет отзывов
