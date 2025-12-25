- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|801
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
Low Frequency by Design. We trade H4 Institutional Trends only. Quality > Quantity.
[Strategy Overview] This signal represents the live performance of the DarkMatter for Gold quantitative trading system. The strategy is built on our proprietary Quantum Cycle Technology (QCT), which identifies institutional-grade trend reversals and liquidity shifts specifically in the XAUUSD market .
[Execution Logic]
-
Timeframe Focus: Primarily running on the H4 (Gravity) mode for maximum stability, supplemented by M15/H1 cycle analysis .
-
Pure Quantitative Analysis: Every trade is based on volume-price momentum and trend-lock filtering .
-
Strict Risk Discipline: Every single position is protected by a pre-defined Hard Stop Loss .
-
No Toxic Methods: We strictly prohibit Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. This is a clean, trend-following equity curve .
[Account Management]
-
Starting Balance: $500 USD (Demonstrating small-capital growth capability).
-
Compounding Power: Utilizing a calibrated Growth Velocity setting to increase lot sizes safely as the account equity grows .
-
Drawdown Target: Engineered to maintain a relative drawdown below 20-25% through advanced volatility filtering .
[Investor Notice]
-
Patience is Key: H4 setups may take time to develop. Some days may have zero trades . We value quality over quant
-
Consistency: This is a long-term investment signal, not a "get rich quick" gamble.
-
Copy Settings: For best results, use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads and a VPS to minimize execution latency.
"Witness the transformation of capital through the precision of DarkMatter algorithms."
