Zdravko Stilin

Light

Zdravko Stilin
0 inceleme
20 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -17%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
495
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
307 (62.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
188 (37.98%)
En iyi işlem:
27.46 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-30.27 EUR
Brüt kâr:
610.81 EUR (1 468 183 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-629.62 EUR (1 390 071 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (19.59 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60.87 EUR (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.86%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.34%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.17
Alış işlemleri:
240 (48.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
255 (51.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.97
Beklenen getiri:
-0.04 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.99 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.35 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-16.81 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-79.14 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
13.89%
Algo alım-satım:
2%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
88.15 EUR
Maksimum:
109.47 EUR (90.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
68.54% (79.26 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.04% (0.02 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 158
XAUUSD 123
BTCUSD 118
EURUSD 37
NAS100 24
GBPUSD 10
GBPNZD 9
GER40 8
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 19
XAUUSD -20
BTCUSD 29
EURUSD -31
NAS100 -10
GBPUSD -35
GBPNZD 8
GER40 4
AUDJPY 11
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 754
XAUUSD -6.3K
BTCUSD 113K
EURUSD -384
NAS100 -41K
GBPUSD -578
GBPNZD 1.2K
GER40 11K
AUDJPY 371
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 225
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +27.46 EUR
En kötü işlem: -30 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -16.81 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.26 × 53
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.63 × 589
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 19137
Darwinex-Live
4.10 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
4.11 × 416
XM.COM-MT5
4.38 × 175
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.55 × 1990
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.07 × 67
Valutrades-Live
6.17 × 6
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”


İnceleme yok
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 48 days
2025.12.24 12:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Light
Ayda 30 USD
-17%
0
0
USD
0
EUR
20
2%
495
62%
7%
0.97
-0.04
EUR
69%
1:500
