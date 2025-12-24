- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|158
|XAUUSD
|123
|BTCUSD
|118
|EURUSD
|37
|NAS100
|24
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPNZD
|9
|GER40
|8
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|19
|XAUUSD
|-20
|BTCUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|-31
|NAS100
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-35
|GBPNZD
|8
|GER40
|4
|AUDJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|754
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|113K
|EURUSD
|-384
|NAS100
|-41K
|GBPUSD
|-578
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|GER40
|11K
|AUDJPY
|371
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|225
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.26 × 53
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.63 × 589
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 19137
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.10 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.11 × 416
|
XM.COM-MT5
|4.38 × 175
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.55 × 1990
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.80 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.07 × 67
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.17 × 6
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”
USD
EUR
EUR