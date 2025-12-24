SignauxSections
Zdravko Stilin

Light

Zdravko Stilin
0 avis
20 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -17%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
495
Bénéfice trades:
307 (62.02%)
Perte trades:
188 (37.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
27.46 EUR
Pire transaction:
-30.27 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
610.81 EUR (1 468 183 pips)
Perte brute:
-629.62 EUR (1 390 071 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (19.59 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60.87 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
6.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.34%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.17
Longs trades:
240 (48.48%)
Courts trades:
255 (51.52%)
Facteur de profit:
0.97
Rendement attendu:
-0.04 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.99 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.35 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-16.81 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-79.14 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.14%
Prévision annuelle:
13.89%
Algo trading:
2%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
88.15 EUR
Maximal:
109.47 EUR (90.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
68.54% (79.26 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.04% (0.02 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 158
XAUUSD 123
BTCUSD 118
EURUSD 37
NAS100 24
GBPUSD 10
GBPNZD 9
GER40 8
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 19
XAUUSD -20
BTCUSD 29
EURUSD -31
NAS100 -10
GBPUSD -35
GBPNZD 8
GER40 4
AUDJPY 11
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 754
XAUUSD -6.3K
BTCUSD 113K
EURUSD -384
NAS100 -41K
GBPUSD -578
GBPNZD 1.2K
GER40 11K
AUDJPY 371
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 225
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +27.46 EUR
Pire transaction: -30 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19.59 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.81 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.26 × 53
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.63 × 589
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 19137
Darwinex-Live
4.10 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
4.11 × 416
XM.COM-MT5
4.38 × 175
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.55 × 1990
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.07 × 67
Valutrades-Live
6.17 × 6
60 plus...
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”


Aucun avis
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 48 days
2025.12.24 12:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Light
30 USD par mois
-17%
0
0
USD
0
EUR
20
2%
495
62%
7%
0.97
-0.04
EUR
69%
1:500
Copier

