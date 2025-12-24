- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|158
|XAUUSD
|123
|BTCUSD
|118
|EURUSD
|37
|NAS100
|24
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPNZD
|9
|GER40
|8
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|19
|XAUUSD
|-20
|BTCUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|-31
|NAS100
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-35
|GBPNZD
|8
|GER40
|4
|AUDJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|754
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|113K
|EURUSD
|-384
|NAS100
|-41K
|GBPUSD
|-578
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|GER40
|11K
|AUDJPY
|371
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|225
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.26 × 53
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.63 × 589
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 19137
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.10 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.11 × 416
|
XM.COM-MT5
|4.38 × 175
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.55 × 1990
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.80 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.07 × 67
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.17 × 6
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”
USD
EUR
EUR