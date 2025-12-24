- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|165
|XAUUSD
|123
|BTCUSD
|118
|EURUSD
|37
|NAS100
|24
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPNZD
|9
|GER40
|8
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|SOLUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|-20
|BTCUSD
|29
|EURUSD
|-31
|NAS100
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-35
|GBPNZD
|8
|GER40
|4
|AUDJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|3
|SOLUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|386
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|113K
|EURUSD
|-384
|NAS100
|-41K
|GBPUSD
|-578
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|GER40
|11K
|AUDJPY
|371
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|225
|SOLUSD
|-6
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.26 × 53
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.81 × 594
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.88 × 19295
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.10 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.11 × 416
|
XM.COM-MT5
|4.38 × 175
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.54 × 1994
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.69 × 13
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.80 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|6.07 × 67
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”
