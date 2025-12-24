SignaleKategorien
Zdravko Stilin

Light

Zdravko Stilin
0 Bewertungen
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -36%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
503
Gewinntrades:
309 (61.43%)
Verlusttrades:
194 (38.57%)
Bester Trade:
27.46 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.27 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
613.27 EUR (1 468 281 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-644.19 EUR (1 390 543 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (19.59 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
60.87 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
16.81%
Max deposit load:
106.60%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.28
Long-Positionen:
243 (48.31%)
Short-Positionen:
260 (51.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.95
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.06 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.98 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.32 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-16.81 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-79.14 EUR (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-21.91%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
2%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
88.15 EUR
Maximaler:
109.47 EUR (90.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
68.54% (79.26 EUR)
Kapital:
13.06% (7.12 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 165
XAUUSD 123
BTCUSD 118
EURUSD 37
NAS100 24
GBPUSD 10
GBPNZD 9
GER40 8
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
SOLUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 6
XAUUSD -20
BTCUSD 29
EURUSD -31
NAS100 -10
GBPUSD -35
GBPNZD 8
GER40 4
AUDJPY 11
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 3
SOLUSD 0
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 386
XAUUSD -6.3K
BTCUSD 113K
EURUSD -384
NAS100 -41K
GBPUSD -578
GBPNZD 1.2K
GER40 11K
AUDJPY 371
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 225
SOLUSD -6
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +27.46 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -30 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.59 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.81 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.26 × 53
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.81 × 594
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.88 × 19295
Darwinex-Live
4.10 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
4.11 × 416
XM.COM-MT5
4.38 × 175
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.54 × 1994
OxSecurities-Live
5.69 × 13
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.07 × 67
noch 60 ...
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 48 days
2025.12.24 12:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Light
30 USD pro Monat
-36%
0
0
USD
41
EUR
20
2%
503
61%
17%
0.95
-0.06
EUR
69%
1:500
Kopieren

