Zdravko Stilin

Light

Zdravko Stilin
0 comentarios
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -15%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
497
Transacciones Rentables:
308 (61.97%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
189 (38.03%)
Mejor transacción:
27.46 EUR
Peor transacción:
-30.27 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
612.64 EUR (1 468 254 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-629.89 EUR (1 390 095 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (19.59 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
60.87 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
10.30%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.00%
Último trade:
13 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.16
Transacciones Largas:
240 (48.29%)
Transacciones Cortas:
257 (51.71%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.97
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.03 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.99 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-3.33 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-16.81 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-79.14 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.12%
Pronóstico anual:
49.93%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
88.15 EUR
Máxima:
109.47 EUR (90.23%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
68.54% (79.26 EUR)
De fondos:
5.49% (2.90 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 160
XAUUSD 123
BTCUSD 118
EURUSD 37
NAS100 24
GBPUSD 10
GBPNZD 9
GER40 8
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 21
XAUUSD -20
BTCUSD 29
EURUSD -31
NAS100 -10
GBPUSD -35
GBPNZD 8
GER40 4
AUDJPY 11
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 801
XAUUSD -6.3K
BTCUSD 113K
EURUSD -384
NAS100 -41K
GBPUSD -578
GBPNZD 1.2K
GER40 11K
AUDJPY 371
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 225
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +27.46 EUR
Peor transacción: -30 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.59 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -16.81 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.26 × 53
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.63 × 589
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.89 × 19171
Darwinex-Live
4.10 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
4.11 × 416
XM.COM-MT5
4.38 × 175
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.55 × 1992
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
6.00 × 13
TASS-Live
6.07 × 67
otros 60...
“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 48 days
2025.12.24 12:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Light
30 USD al mes
-15%
0
0
USD
55
EUR
20
2%
497
61%
10%
0.97
-0.03
EUR
69%
1:500
