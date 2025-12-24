SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Light
Zdravko Stilin

Light

Zdravko Stilin
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
503
Profit Trades:
309 (61.43%)
Loss Trades:
194 (38.57%)
Best trade:
27.46 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
613.27 EUR (1 468 281 pips)
Gross Loss:
-644.19 EUR (1 390 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (19.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.87 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
16.81%
Max deposit load:
106.60%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
243 (48.31%)
Short Trades:
260 (51.69%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 EUR
Average Profit:
1.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-16.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.14 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-21.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.15 EUR
Maximal:
109.47 EUR (90.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.54% (79.26 EUR)
By Equity:
13.06% (7.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 165
XAUUSD 123
BTCUSD 118
EURUSD 37
NAS100 24
GBPUSD 10
GBPNZD 9
GER40 8
AUDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
SOLUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 6
XAUUSD -20
BTCUSD 29
EURUSD -31
NAS100 -10
GBPUSD -35
GBPNZD 8
GER40 4
AUDJPY 11
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 3
SOLUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 386
XAUUSD -6.3K
BTCUSD 113K
EURUSD -384
NAS100 -41K
GBPUSD -578
GBPNZD 1.2K
GER40 11K
AUDJPY 371
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 225
SOLUSD -6
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.46 EUR
Worst trade: -30 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.81 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.26 × 53
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.81 × 594
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.88 × 19311
Darwinex-Live
4.10 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
4.11 × 416
XM.COM-MT5
4.38 × 175
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.53 × 2000
OxSecurities-Live
5.54 × 13
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.80 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.07 × 67
60 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

“This signal is based on manual intraday trading on 1–15 minute charts. All trades are executed manually using market structure, momentum and short‑term volatility analysis. No automated systems or EAs are used. Every position follows strict risk management rules with controlled exposure and no overnight trades. The goal is steady daily performance, consistent growth and low drawdown through disciplined decision‑making.”


No reviews
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 48 days
2025.12.24 12:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Light
30 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
41
EUR
20
2%
503
61%
17%
0.95
-0.06
EUR
69%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.