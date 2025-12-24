SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
357
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
244 (68.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
113 (31.65%)
En iyi işlem:
100.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-96.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 392.63 USD (194 176 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 796.07 USD (273 149 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (135.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
431.99 USD (18)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
32.70%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.08%
En son işlem:
41 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
83
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.05
Alış işlemleri:
237 (66.39%)
Satış işlemleri:
120 (33.61%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.33
Beklenen getiri:
1.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.81 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-460.65 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
10.04%
Algo alım-satım:
52%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
530.26 USD
Maksimum:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.33% (21.62 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 319
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.g 677
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.g 41K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +100.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 18
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +135.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -460.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GoDo-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


İnceleme yok
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
