信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 10%
GoDo-Server
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
356
盈利交易:
244 (68.53%)
亏损交易:
112 (31.46%)
最好交易:
100.95 USD
最差交易:
-96.80 USD
毛利:
2 392.63 USD (194 176 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 772.01 USD (271 946 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (135.51 USD)
最大连续盈利:
431.99 USD (18)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
33.61%
最大入金加载:
4.08%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
82
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.10
长期交易:
237 (66.57%)
短期交易:
119 (33.43%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
1.74 USD
平均利润:
9.81 USD
平均损失:
-15.82 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-460.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-460.65 USD (13)
每月增长:
10.45%
算法交易:
52%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
530.26 USD
最大值:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
净值:
0.28% (18.12 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 318
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.g 701
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.g 42K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +100.95 USD
最差交易: -97 USD
最大连续赢利: 18
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +135.51 USD
最大连续亏损: -460.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GoDo-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


没有评论
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Rise Engine
每月40 USD
10%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
5
52%
356
68%
34%
1.35
1.74
USD
10%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载