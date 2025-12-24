시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -15%
GoDo-Server
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
437
이익 거래:
279 (63.84%)
손실 거래:
158 (36.16%)
최고의 거래:
351.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-207.76 USD
총 수익:
3 381.08 USD (207 988 pips)
총 손실:
-4 274.53 USD (316 729 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (135.51 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
431.99 USD (18)
샤프 비율:
-0.06
거래 활동:
13.29%
최대 입금량:
5.33%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
-0.54
롱(주식매수):
266 (60.87%)
숏(주식차입매도):
171 (39.13%)
수익 요인:
0.79
기대수익:
-2.04 USD
평균 이익:
12.12 USD
평균 손실:
-27.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
23 (-1 650.64 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 650.64 USD (23)
월별 성장률:
-7.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
54%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
893.45 USD
최대한의:
1 650.64 USD (25.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.75% (1 650.64 USD)
자본금별:
7.56% (441.20 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 398
BTCUSD.p 16
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.g -813
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.g 10K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +351.00 USD
최악의 거래: -208 USD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 23
연속 최대 이익: +135.51 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 650.64 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "GoDo-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 00:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 18:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 17:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 11:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 09:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 04:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold Rise Engine
월별 40 USD
-15%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
6
54%
437
63%
13%
0.79
-2.04
USD
25%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.