Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 9%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
366
利益トレード:
247 (67.48%)
損失トレード:
119 (32.51%)
ベストトレード:
100.95 USD
最悪のトレード:
-96.80 USD
総利益:
2 473.91 USD (194 683 pips)
総損失:
-1 967.29 USD (278 845 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (135.51 USD)
最大連続利益:
431.99 USD (18)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
33.06%
最大入金額:
4.08%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
91
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.90
長いトレード:
237 (64.75%)
短いトレード:
129 (35.25%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.26
期待されたペイオフ:
1.38 USD
平均利益:
10.02 USD
平均損失:
-16.53 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-460.65 USD)
最大連続損失:
-460.65 USD (13)
月間成長:
8.51%
アルゴリズム取引:
52%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
530.26 USD
最大の:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.51% (98.16 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 328
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.g 587
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.g 35K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +100.95 USD
最悪のトレード: -97 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 18
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +135.51 USD
最大連続損失: -460.65 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"GoDo-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


レビューなし
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
